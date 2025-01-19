Justin Baldoni Takes Pictures with Fans in Maui Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Baldoni's fans are sticking by him despite accusations made by Blake Lively ... stopping him to take a few pics after he left a grocery store in Hawaii.

The actor was leaving the store in Maui Saturday ... and, he nearly didn't make it to his car, 'cause a whole bunch of fans wanted photos with him -- and, Baldoni happily obliged.

Check out the video and pics ... a series of women run up to him -- taking selfies or having friends take the pics while slinging an arm around the producer and podcast host.

Like we said ... it's mostly women who are stopping Justin -- probably because of his work on the film "It Ends with Us" -- which may shock some given what Lively's accused him of.

We broke the story ... Blake filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and a coordinated effort to destory her reputation late last month.

Among the allegations ... Blake accused Baldoni of showing her naked photos and videos of women, talking about an alleged "pornography addiction," discussing his sexual conquests and commenting on her weight. After filing her initial complaint, she sued Baldoni for mental anguish and emotional distress.

Baldoni and his production studio, Wayfarer Studios, filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this week ... accusing Blake and publicist Leslie Sloane of an alleged smear campaign against him to take control of the movie "It Ends With Us."

Blake's team called BS on the lawsuit ... claiming Baldoni filing the suit proved he was an abuser -- trying to flip the narrative and blame the victim.

Photogs caught up with Baldoni Friday at the airport ... and, he said family, friends and faith were helping him navigate this difficult time.