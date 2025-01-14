Justin Baldoni Tells Disney, Marvel to Keep Receipts, Claims Ryan Reynolds Mocked Him On-Screen

Justin Baldoni is warning Disney and Marvel to hold onto all docs related to the various characters Ryan Reynolds played in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as he mounts his legal case ... and he's zeroing in on one particular character he thinks was intended to mock and bully him.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, fired off a legal letter, viewed by TMZ, to Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Disney’s Bob Iger, indicating he believes Reynolds was openly mocking Baldoni in a scene from the July 2024 release.

In the scene, Reynolds -- playing a character called "Nicepool" -- drops the line, "Where in God's name is the intimacy coordinator?!" He also compliments Blake Lively’s character Ladypool for "snapping back" after having a baby ... and makes a comment about being a feminist.

Lively recently accused Baldoni of sexually harassing and fat-shaming her postpartum body on the "It Ends With Us" set. As for the feminist line, it seems like Baldoni thinks it's a jab at him touting himself as a feminist and ally during the promo for the movie.

The letter demands the studio keep "all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of 'Nicepool.'"

Reynolds, who wore multiple hats as writer, producer, and star of "Deadpool & Wolverine," is standing by his wife Blake amid the drama. Baldoni has already dragged Ryan into the mess, claiming he badgered him during a meeting, but sources close to Ryan have denied those allegations.

The letter mentions some of the anticipated claims could include tortious interference with contract and civil extortion.

