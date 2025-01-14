Justin Baldoni Tells Disney, Marvel to Keep Receipts, Claims Ryan Reynolds Mocked Him On-Screen
Justin Baldoni is warning Disney and Marvel to hold onto all docs related to the various characters Ryan Reynolds played in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as he mounts his legal case ... and he's zeroing in on one particular character he thinks was intended to mock and bully him.
Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, fired off a legal letter, viewed by TMZ, to Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Disney’s Bob Iger, indicating he believes Reynolds was openly mocking Baldoni in a scene from the July 2024 release.
In the scene, Reynolds -- playing a character called "Nicepool" -- drops the line, "Where in God's name is the intimacy coordinator?!" He also compliments Blake Lively’s character Ladypool for "snapping back" after having a baby ... and makes a comment about being a feminist.
Lively recently accused Baldoni of sexually harassing and fat-shaming her postpartum body on the "It Ends With Us" set. As for the feminist line, it seems like Baldoni thinks it's a jab at him touting himself as a feminist and ally during the promo for the movie.
The letter demands the studio keep "all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of 'Nicepool.'"
Reynolds, who wore multiple hats as writer, producer, and star of "Deadpool & Wolverine," is standing by his wife Blake amid the drama. Baldoni has already dragged Ryan into the mess, claiming he badgered him during a meeting, but sources close to Ryan have denied those allegations.
The letter mentions some of the anticipated claims could include tortious interference with contract and civil extortion.
We've reached out to Disney, and to Reynolds ... so far, no word back.