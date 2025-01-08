Ryan Reynolds Makes First Public Appearance Since Baldoni-Lively Legal Drama

Play video content Getty

Ryan Reynolds has resurfaced for the first time since getting caught up in all the legal drama involving his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni.

The actor showed up Tuesday night at the National Board of Review Awards in NYC to introduce the wildly popular "Wicked," which was picked for best movie of 2024 by the members.

Missing from Ryan's side was Blake, who, as everyone knows, filed a California Civil Rights Department complaint and a federal lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of their film, "It Ends With Us," as well as smearing her good name in the press.

Dressed in a sleek suit, Ryan walked onstage up to a podium and delivered a speech about how "Wicked is indeed wicked," and centers around two powerful women -- referring to Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Ryan then talked about how women are held to different standards and must be perfect while appeasing others and always be physically transforming themselves.

It's unclear if Ryan was trying to make some broader statement about the whole Baldoni-Lively scandal.

As you know, Baldoni has fired back after Lively's accusations, suing the New York Times for $250 million, claiming the paper falsely reported the story ... telling only Blake's side of it.