Blake Lively Targeted by Comedian With 'C-Word' During Netflix Roast, Timing Is Off

Play video content Netflix

In comedy, timing is everything ... and, the time to make jokes about Blake Lively's alleged bad behavior has clearly passed -- and one comedian may catch flak for a previously recorded crack.

Here's the deal ... Netflix's "Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year" comedy special came out on Friday -- with well-known comics riffing on the biggest stories of the year.

Hannah Berner -- a former reality TV star turned stand-up comedian -- decided to take aim at Lively over rumors about her difficult personality.

Check out the clip ... Hannah noted the word "c***" has been trending this year ... adding she doesn't think Blake Lively was all that bad. The insinuation is clear.

While the audience laughed at the time, it's worth noting this was filmed earlier this month -- before Blake sued costar Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and alleged he took part in a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation.

Public support has swung back big time in Blake's favor ... so Hannah's joke seems tone-deaf in the present moment.

We broke the story ... Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin late last week ... accusing him of some shocking conduct on the set of "It Ends With Us." The lawsuit includes text messages between two public relations flacks who worked for Baldoni, scheming on how to take down Lively.

Baldoni's lawyers have denied all alleged wrongdoing ... but, his agency WME dropped him almost immediately after Lively's lawsuit was filed.

BTW ... Berner's joke was far from the only irreverent crack of the night -- Tim Dillon hopped onstage and played the ghost of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... so, no topic was off-limits.