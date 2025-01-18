Taylor Swift Cools Out in NYC After Being Dragged Into Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Legal War

Taylor Swift was coolin' out in frigid NYC Friday night with her parents, Scott and Andrea, and a friend -- after she was dragged into the messy legal battle between her close pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Grammy-winning singer hit the streets of Manhattan with her buddy Ashley Avignone, and both ladies looked chic in their fancy outfits.

Check out photos ... Taylor was dressed in a black jacket, mini skirt and knee-high boots ... with her pal trailing right behind her.

Taylor's night out comes just one day before her boyfriend Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs play their first playoff game this season against the Houston Texans.

Play video content TMZ.com

But, more importantly ... it was the first time she was spotted since being name-dropped in a lawsuit from Justin against Blake and Ryan Reynolds.

It's expected Taylor will make one of her grand entrances at Arrowhead Stadium in KC — but we'll just have to wait and see what today brings.