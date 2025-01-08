Travis Kelce Talks Wedding Dates Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce has clearly given some thought to wedding dates as his romance with Taylor Swift continues to smolder ... he just revealed he's not the biggest fan of tying knots in the fall.

The Kansas City superstar and his big brother, Jason Kelce, were roped into the nuptial talk on their Wednesday episode of "New Heights" ... when a listener called in and asked for their thoughts on ceremonies during a season that's typically reserved for watching football.

Travis made it apparent he's not the biggest fan of hearing wedding bells instead of gridiron whistles ... explaining he doesn't know anyone who's gotten married in the months of September, October, November or December.

"I've seen weddings in f***ing February," he said. "I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season."

While the convo was entirely about a fan's ceremony dilemma, Swifties all over the internet are pouring into Kelce's words ... wondering if they mean he's trying to figure out his own wedding with his "Love Story" crooning girlfriend.

The two -- as far as we know -- aren't even engaged yet ... but fans of the duo have been hoping for a matrimony, to say the least.

