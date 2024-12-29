Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit the Big Apple For Dinner Again!

Play video content BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gobbling up the Big Apple this weekend ... going out for dinner in style two nights in a row with the paparazzi seemingly tracking their every move.

The superstar couple went out Saturday night to Chez Margaux — a Jean Georges restaurant in Manhattan's trendy Meatpacking District.

Check out the video/photos ... Taylor and Travis stepped out of a chauffeured black SUV to the flashing cameras of the shutterbugs.

Taylor, dressed in a sophisticated black and white ensemble, took the hand of Travis, decked out mainly in a red outfit. The two then strolled past the photogs and climbed a short flight of stairs before disappearing inside the restaurant.

On Friday night ... the lovebirds were also out and about in Manhattan, dining at BondST with Taylor's longtime producing partner Jack Antonoff and his actress wife Margaret Qualley. Of course, the paparazzi were right outside snapping pictures and shooting video of all four.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis are both taking a little break from their grueling work schedules; Taylor recently finished her super successful "Eras" tour and Travis doesn't have to play another NFL game until January 5.