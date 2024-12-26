Travis Kelce Sets Chiefs' Touchdown Record, Taylor Swift 'Likes' It!

Travis Kelce is officially Kansas City's all-time leader in touchdowns ... and a bunch of Chiefs fans are loving it -- including Taylor Swift!!!

The future Hall of Famer broke Tony Gonzalez's mark of 76 career receiving TDs in the third quarter of K.C.'s Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers ... and his girlfriend was one of the first people to show him support after the feat.

The pop star took to Instagram to throw a "like" on the Chiefs' post commemorating the accomplishment ... and, of course, Swifties everywhere gushed over their romance yet again.

Swift didn't make the trip to Acrisure Stadium for Kansas City's 29-10 romp of the Steelers ... but Kelce sure had fun on the holiday nonetheless -- even despite the big record-breaking catch.

Following his eight-reception, 84-yard day, he threw on a massive Santa coat and took a huge bite of a red velvet cake football. Moments later, he partied with Andy Reid -- who dressed as St. Nick -- in the team's locker room.