Patrick Mahomes Showers Teammates In Gifts, Rolexes & Lucchese Boots!

Move over, Santa ... Patrick Mahomes is winning Christmas these days in Kansas City -- he just dropped a treasure trove of gifts on his teammates for the holidays!!

The quarterback unloaded a Yeti cooler full of goodies for the offensive linemen who have kept him upright throughout most of this season -- and it's clear, he spared no expenses.

The guys got Rolexes, Oakley sunglasses, Lucchese boots and a pair of Normatec recovery leg sleeves. They also got some Whoop bands -- and some even appear to have been gifted an item or two from Louis Vuitton as well!

It's not the first time we've seen Mahomes play the role of St. Nick -- just last year, he got his boys customized golf carts for the season of giving.

It ain't just Christmas, though, that Mahomes doles out fancy presents ... he famously got Travis Kelce a designer golf bag for his birthday -- and he once got his wife, Brittany, a cake day car too.

Mahomes, of course, can afford the shopping sprees -- he's currently in the middle of a 10-year, $450 MILLION deal.