Taylor Swift Wears Big Red Coat to Chiefs Game Against Texans

Taylor Swift is feeling the holiday spirit ... dressing up in a bright red furry coat while arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to support her man.

The singer-songwriter pulled up to the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans just a little while ago ... stepping out of the customary golf cart looking like Mrs. Claus in the coat and black bucket hat.

She looks real warm in her ensemble ... good news since it's currently just 33 degrees in Kansas City -- and expected to get even chillier as the day goes on.

Taylor's a regular at Arrowhead these days ... with her "Eras" tour recently coming to a close, she's got a lot of time to cheer on Travis Kelce and his Chiefs.

Speaking of Travis, he made some bold style choices pregame too -- dressed in a thick white coat and wearing a stylish cap before donning his uniform and getting ready for the Texans.

Football is going to dominate Travis and Taylor's holiday season it seems ... 'cause Travis is set to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

That game is in Pittsburgh ... and, it's unclear if Taylor plans to go -- though if she wants to hang out with TK, that's where she's gotta go.