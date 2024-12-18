Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Singer of Removing Joe Alwyn Pic From New Video

Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift is trying to shake off her past romance with Joe Alwyn ... by erasing all evidence of the actor from a recently released behind-the-scenes video.

The singer's team dropped a number of BTS clips on her YouTube page in honor of her 35th birthday. The uploads featured Swift on a couple of her music video sets, including "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled," where she served as both the star and director.

Yet, it wasn't the Grammy winner's directing skills that had Swifties' tongues waggin' ... as one scene appeared noticeably edited -- seemingly as an effort to keep Alwyn from popping up in the footage.

Check it out ... in one moment, Swift was filmed speaking with makeup legend Pat McGrath on the "Bejeweled" set. During the innocuous BTS moment, TS held her cell phone in her hand ... which appeared to feature a photo of the singer holding her then-boyfriend close.

However, according to fans online, the video no longer showed the sweet moment not long after its initial upload ... instead it appeared blurred, indicating the footage had been updated to edit out Alwyn.

Swift has yet to address the alleged edit directly ... though, the singer kept her relationship with JA famously private during their six years together.

The pair -- who first started dating in 2016 -- called it quits on their relationship earlier in 2023. Swift went on to date 1975 frontman Matty Healy after her breakup news became public ... but they soon split in June 2023.

The pop star moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that same summer ... with the twosome going public with their relationship in September 2023.

Perhaps Swift just wants fans to focus on this "Love Story" on its own!!!