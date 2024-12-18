Travis Kelce Excited To Play On Christmas Day ... Despite Challenging Schedule!

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce won't be able to spend his entire Christmas roasting chestnuts on an open fire with Taylor Swift, but he doesn't mind working on the holiday ... saying he's grateful to suit up whenever, wherever the NFL sends 'em!

The Chiefs tight end talked about the team's upcoming stretch with bro Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast ... and while he acknowledges his body is not as excited for the short rest between games, he's excited for it.

"I just know I'm just so fortunate to play this game," Trav said. "I'm gonna cherish every time I get to play on the field. I'm not gonna harp on that schedule that was given to us."

FYI, the Chiefs will play the Houston Texans on Saturday ... before playing the Steelers on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

The 35-year-old says he sees the short turnaround as another obstacle ... in the team's quest for the number one seed in the AFC.

"I accept that challenge," Kelce said. "I think it's gonna make it feel that much better if we get out of this three-game stretch with three wins and make us feel a little bit more confident that we can get after it against some of the best teams in the AFC week, to week, to week."

The big question is whether T-Swift will be present for the X-Mas Day game.

After all, Taylor hasn't made an appearance at an away game this season ... and Dec. 25th game will be played against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. So, T. Swift could elect to enjoy the game from the comfort of her own home after opening her presents.