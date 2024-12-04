Travis, Jason Kelce Joke About Taylor Swift's Influence on Chiefs Wins

Play video content New Heights

Jason Kelce seems to believe Taylor Swift is working her magic on the Kansas City Chiefs ... but Travis is having none of that talk -- calling his brother a "d***head" for entertaining a popular internet conspiracy.

The playful back and forth went down on the latest episode of the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast ... when the two were having a conversation about sports movies.

Travis brought up the classic "Angels in the Outfield" film and explained he'd love to feel what it's like to have a higher being on his side during games ... and Jason hinted the tight end's girlfriend is generating a similar effect on his Chiefs.

"Here he goes with this Tayvoodoo s***," Travis said ... adding, "This dude is such a d***head."

While the two were being silly, some folks -- mainly Swifties -- really think the pop superstar is doing her part amid the Chiefs' quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl ... especially with how Kansas City continues to come out on top in improbable circumstances.

But "Tayvoodoo" isn't exclusive to her man's team ... as many have pointed out how people who get on Swift's bad side end up in crappy situations.

Travis' response to Jason was light-hearted, but it's safe to say he feels the Chiefs' success is all thanks to hard work and discipline ... not his dating life.