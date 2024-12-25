Travis Kelce Featured in 'Happy Gilmore 2' Netflix Trailer
Netflix just released a trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2," and unsurprisingly the first speaking role in the preview is ... Travis Kelce.
Hard to believe ... it's been 3 decades since Adam Sandler played the failed ice hockey player who pivoted to golf.
There are a ton of celeb cameos in 'HG2' ... including Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Nick Swardson and Margaret Qualley. Julie Bowen is back, along with Christopher McDonald.
Makes sense Travis is first up in the trailer. As popular as Adam Sandler and the flick are, everything is dwarfed by the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship. Like it or not, it's fact.
Hard to judge how Travis scores as an actor, but there will unquestionably be lots of eyeballs and brains passing judgment.
Netflix and Adam Sandler posted the first teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2” early on Christmas, as the streamer's broadcasting two NFL games live on the platform for the first time ever.