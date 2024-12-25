Travis Kelce Featured in 'Happy Gilmore 2' Netflix Trailer

Netflix just released a trailer for "Happy Gilmore 2," and unsurprisingly the first speaking role in the preview is ... Travis Kelce.

Hard to believe ... it's been 3 decades since Adam Sandler played the failed ice hockey player who pivoted to golf.

Makes sense Travis is first up in the trailer. As popular as Adam Sandler and the flick are, everything is dwarfed by the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce relationship. Like it or not, it's fact.

Hard to judge how Travis scores as an actor, but there will unquestionably be lots of eyeballs and brains passing judgment.