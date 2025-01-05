Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Tired of Public's Obsession With Their Past

Joe Alwyn is reflecting on the scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift saying he’s chosen to focus on what matters most to him ... family, friends and his career.

During an interview with The Guardian, the actor admitted he’s always attempted to tune out the "noise" about his 6-year romantic relationship with T-Swift. He said, "If you let all of that other stuff in, it starts to affect you, and you’re living from the outside in," adding ... "And then you’re pretty f****d." He said his family and friends keep him "tethered to the ground."

Alwyn, whose relationship with Swift ended in April 2023, said he’s moved on from the public chatter over their past saying ... "We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now."

In the past JA has spoken out about the challenges of breaking up with someone in the spotlight. He told The Times last year ... "Ending a long, loving relationship is difficult for anyone, but it’s unusual to have the world weigh in on it a week later."