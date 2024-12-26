Joe Alwyn Looks Downcast Riding Bike the Day After Christmas in London

Joe Alwyn's isn't looking very Merry this Christmas ... riding a Lime e-bike on Boxing Day in Britain -- with a downcast expression on his face.

The actor was spotted flying around London on the rental bike Thursday ... looking a bit worse for wear the day after Xmas.

He's bundled up in a black jacket and pale blue jeans -- hair flapping in the wind -- though he's not cracking a smile while rolling down the road. Coal in his stocking, perhaps?

While it's unclear if Joe's really down or if he just wasn't jolly during his ride, it's obviously been a tough couple years for Joe since he and Taylor Swift ended their relationship.

As you know, the two broke up in early April 2023 ... and Taylor moved on with Travis Kelce just a few months later -- and, while Joe doesn't look stoked -- Travis and Taylor have been absolutely giddy while spending time with one another.

Travis and Taylor were together just this past weekend ... with Taylor attending the Chiefs game against the Texans in Kansas City on Saturday. Unclear what they got each other for Christmas.

It's been a big acting year for Joe ... with the star appearing in "The Brutalist" and "Kinds of Kindness," and he will appear in two Shakespeare-related movies -- "Hamlet," and "Hamnet" -- coming out soon.