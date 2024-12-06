Evan Ross, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & More Hit the Red Carpet This Week

The week is coming to a close and it's safe to say it was an action-packed one for Hollywood's biggest stars ... as several fan-favorites hit the town for various industry events.

For starters, actor Evan Ross turned the Los Angeles premiere for "The Fire Inside" into a father-daughter date night ... bringing his and Ashlee Simpson's little girl, Jagger, as his plus one.

Of course, there was plenty of other star power at the premiere ... Michael B. Jordan, Chloe Bailey, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors all stepped out -- looking as dashing as ever -- for the event, too.

British hunk Aaron Taylor-Johnson also had a big premiere on his calendar ... swinging by the Mexico City-based red carpet for his new superhero flick, "Kraven the Hunter." ATJ looked pretty dapper as he posed for photogs at the premiere, as he rocked a black-and-gold checkered shirt, brown slacks and a handsome amount of scruff.

Joe Alwyn, the notoriously private actor who once dated Taylor Swift, popped up in Los Angeles Thursday evening ... stopping by a special screening of A24's "The Brutalist" -- which is getting all kinds of awards season chatter.