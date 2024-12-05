Meagan Good Says Jonathan Majors Proposed In Paris

Play video content TMZ.com

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good sound like they had a pretty romantic engagement ... because she tells us he dropped to a knee in the City of Love.

We got Jonathan and Meagan on Thursday at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles and our photog asked them how the proposal went down.

Meagan says they were in Paris when Jonathan popped the question ... and she also tells us he asked her parents for their blessing ... and got the green light.

As you can see, Jonathan and Meagan had just got done with a hike at the world-famous trail ... and they are in great shape.

Meagan says they are trying to stay in shape for the wedding ... and they're looking more cut than a wedding cake.

As for when those wedding bells will be ringing ... Jonathan and Meagan are keeping it close to the vest ... so stay tuned.