Jonathan Majors Selling Autographs for $140 Each After Domestic Violence Trial

Jonathan Majors is turning to a new business venture following his fall from grace last year ... attending his first-ever convention to sell his signature for a hefty price.

The disgraced Marvel actor -- who was found guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment in December -- is set to appear at the Famous Monsters Fest in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Sunday ... where he will be selling autographs for $140 each. He'll also have signed pro-shot pics available for purchase ... for a whopping $160.

While Majors will be in good company at the popular convention -- "Lord of the Rings" legend Andy Serkis, "Star Trek" actor George Takei, and "Halloween" alum Tyler Mane will also be in attendance -- the public appearance is a far cry from where his career was before his arrest and subsequent domestic violence trial.

Before Majors was sentenced to a year-long domestic violence intervention program, he was an action star on the rise ... landing villain roles in Marvel projects, including "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" -- and notably in "Creed III." He was also nominated for an Emmy award for his work in HBO's "Lovecraft Country."

Yet, his rising star status plummeted after he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari -- who has since sued him for defamation, assault, and battery. Majors has denied the allegations.

Not only was he written out of future Marvel projects, with his spot in the "Avengers" franchise filled by the return of Robert Downey Jr. -- his critically acclaimed film, "Magazine Dreams," lost its distributor in Searchlight Pictures.