Jonathan Majors Says He's Going to Propose to Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors is so smitten with Meagan Good, he’s openly saying he's ready to lock it down and put a ring on it!

We caught up with the actor Tuesday in West Hollywood, and he tells us he’s all in on proposing to MG, who’s been ride or die with him through his legal drama.

Now, admittedly we kinda put Jonathan on the spot -- although he could've taken the 5th -- but he did opt to zip his lips when we pressed about potential wedding talks.

You can see, he's playing it cool, but that smile on his face certainly looks like the couple's gearing up for the next step, and soon.

Things are looking great for him on the work front, too -- and he tells us he's feeling the love from fans for his new indie movie role.

He mentioned both their families and friends have been super supportive, but it seems Meagan's crew needed a bit more time to warm up. Earlier this month, she revealed some friends advised her to stay away because of his legal issues.

Remember, JM was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly assaulting his ex-GF, Grace Jabbari. He was later found guilty on 2 misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, and acquitted of striking her in their rideshare SUV.

He was not sentenced to any jail time.

