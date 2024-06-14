Jonathan Majors' Girlfriend Meagan Good in New Movie About Domestic Abuse

Meagan Good is starring in a new movie about domestic violence -- and it's a little awkward considering what her boyfriend Jonathan Majors just went through in real life.

The actress is the lead actress in Tyler Perry's latest drama, "Divorce in the Black," which follows a woman as she tries to escape a violent partner. The trailer was released Thursday -- and you see Meagan's character break down in tears as she reflects on her toxic marriage.

Meagan also showed up for a premiere of her new flick Thursday in L.A. ... and interestingly, she showed up by herself, without Jonathan. Of course, Meagan's been dating JM for the last year ... standing by the ex-Marvel star amid his assault trial in NYC.

Remember, Jonathan was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari ... and was later found guilty on 2 misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. He didn't get any jail time at sentencing.

Play video content 4/8/24 TMZ.com

Grace has since sued Jonathan ... accusing her ex of defamation, assault and battery in a lawsuit filed in March. Jonathan previously told us he isn't sweating Grace's lawsuit, though ... instead focusing on getting in shape for a new movie role.

Play video content 1/8/24 ABC News

He also maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal ... expressing as much in his January interview with ABC News.

Jonathan and Meagan have continued to put up a united front in recent months, including an appearance at the New York Urban League’s Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner last week.

Play video content MARCH 2023 TMZ.com

MG had this to say about Jon then ... "I’m really, really proud of him. It’s been quite a year to say the least, and how he’s handled it, how he’s grown, how we’ve learned to dance in the rain and how we’ve learned to just look at God first and foremost above everything."