Jonathan Majors Gushes Over Meagan Good, So 'In Love' After Conviction

Jonathan Majors is gaga for Meagan Good ... and not even his recent legal woes can put a dent in their relationship -- just check out the first words out of his mouth about her.

The couple was out and about Sunday at the 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon here in L.A. ... and the ex-Marvel star's practically glowing while sharing an update on their relationship when he was asked by Extra how they're doing.

Listen to JM's gushy response here -- he says, "We're in love... We're doing good, thanks for asking." Meagan chimes in too, saying, "We're doing great. God's good."

Jonathan has clearly got himself a keeper in Meagan ... remember, she stood by his side during his assault trial brought on by ex-GF, Grace Jabbari -- and she continues to stick by him even now post-conviction.

As we reported -- the jury ended up finding him guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and one count of harassment. He was acquitted on 2 other charges.

Jonathan told us he was leaning on his faith in the aftermath of his conviction ... helping him stay strong in the run-up to his April sentencing. His legal team has filed to have the conviction tossed ... arguing the whole case was botched and unfair to him from day 1.

Of course, he'd been relying on Meagan all throughout the trial -- last month, the pair got away from NYC for a bit, hitting the road together for a cross-country road trip which included a pit stop in Dallas to see Majors' mother, Terri.