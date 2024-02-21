Marvel Was Pivoting Away from Jonathan Majors Even Before Conviction

Jonathan Majors was quickly dropped by Marvel in the wake of his assault conviction -- but as it turns, the studio was already inclined to move on ... at least according to a new report.

As everyone knows, the actor was cut loose just minutes after word came down from a NYC jury in December that he was guilty on two of four counts -- including harassment and assault -- as it pertained to charges that he'd harmed his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Granted, he only ended up getting convicted on what happened outside of the car -- not inside, where prosecutors claimed he'd really roughed her up -- and yet ... Marvel immediately announced he wasn't working with them going forward. They didn't skip a beat.

Welp, per a new THR story ... Marvel is now in the cleanup process of their next chapter -- as they were originally planning on hitching their wagon to Majors' star as the new big villain ... but those plans changed once he got caught up in this DV case.

They say the next 'Avengers' movie -- which was going to be called 'The Kang Dynasty' -- is now not going to include Majors' character's name at all ... and they're rewriting the next slate of films to either cut out Kang altogether, or to seriously sideline him and make him a footnote in the larger plot. It's a heavy lift, but everyone expected that to be the case.

Play video content 12/18/23 AP

The more interesting tidbit here in this report is the notion that Marvel/Disney had apparently already made a decision in terms of where they wanted to go with Kang and Majors.

THR, citing sources, says Marvel was already making moves to minimize Kang's involvement in future movies -- and the apparent reason ... money. It sounds like Majors' appearance in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' wasn't a financial success (it definitely wasn't) and because of that ... they felt audiences just weren't in the mood for more Kang.

The movie made $476 million globally through its theatrical run ... but by superhero movie standards, that's pretty trash. So, on its face ... it sounds like Majors' fate was sealed.

Play video content TMZ Studios