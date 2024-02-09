Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good 'Inseparable,' Road Tripped Back to NYC

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are still going strong after his assault trial conviction ... and they've even bonded further while living in NYC, and taking a cross-country road trip together.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... they're easy to spot around lower Manhattan's Greenwich Village, where they're constantly walking their dog.

Not only that, but our sources say the couple's been, basically, inseparable -- although we're told Meagan's going back to work on the TV show "Harlem" next week ... so, they'll probably be spending a bit more time apart.

MG and JM haven't been spotted out together in a while, BTW ... photogs last snapping them in public way back in December, but there seems to be a good reason for that -- they were recently out on the open road, driving coast-to-coast.

We're told the pair drove all the way from L.A. to NYC, with a quick pit stop in Dallas to see Majors' mother, Terri ... to whom Meagan got close during Jonathan's trial.

The couple just got back to New York within the last week.

Play video content TMZ Studios

It's not surprising they've kept a low profile over the past couple months ... all eyes were on Meagan and Jonathan during the trial which ended with the jury finding him guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and one count of harassment. He was acquitted on 2 other charges.

Play video content 1/29/24 TMZ.com

As Majors himself told us, he's relying a lot on God and faith in the aftermath of his conviction and leading up to his sentencing in April.