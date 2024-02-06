Jonathan Majors' Sentencing Hearing Delayed, Team Wants Verdict Set Aside

Jonathan Majors was supposed to learn his fate today -- but the matter got kicked down the road ... because his team is asking a judge to vacate the conviction entirely.

The actor's sentencing hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but instead of him showing up to hear how what sort of punishment he'd be facing after being found guilty of assault and harassment ... the judge in his case continued sentencing for a whole 2 months.

Jon's next hearing is scheduled for April 8 -- and the reason is because his legal team filed some last-minute motions that they want heard and considered first before then.

The motion in question ... we're told his team is asking to set aside the verdict that came down in December, when a jury found him guilty of two counts, but not the other 2 -- which were far more serious. Remember, he was convicted of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and harassment.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jonathan's lawyers feel like they have several grounds for their motion to be granted -- including insufficient evidence presented at trial, inconsistent charges, and the idea that prosecutors pursuing a "reckless" theory was BS.

Long story short ... we're told JM's team believes prosecutors argued that the assault was intentional throughout the trial ... but then they ended up giving the jury instructions about convicting him for a "reckless" assault -- offering up a separate option for a potential conviction on something they weren't really arguing throughout the course of the trial.

That's why his lawyers believe presenting the "reckless" assault to the jury wasn't justified, and should've never been on the table at all. Bottom line ... Jon's team doesn't feel like he got a fair shake, and because of that -- they're asking the judge here to throw out the verdict.

