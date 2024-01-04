Jonathan Majors' First Interview Since Assault Trial Conviction Is With ABC News

Jonathan Majors is ready to talk after his high-profile guilty verdict ... and he's going with ABC News for his first sit-down interview since his trial ... TMZ has learned.

The embattled actor -- who was convicted on assault and harassment charges last month in his Manhattan criminal trial -- will break his silence with ABC News Live 'Prime' anchor Linsey Davis.

The network tells us their exclusive interview with Jonathan will premiere Monday on 'Good Morning America' ... and the extended interview will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” on Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

It will be interesting to see what Jonathan has to say here ... he's been mum since a jury found him guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex, Grace Jabbari.

It's interesting Jonathan is going with ABC here ... ABC is a division of Disney, which dropped JM from his big movie role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

