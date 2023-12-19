Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jonathan Majors Spotted for First Time Since Guilty Verdict, Looks Unbothered

Jonathan Majors Looking Calm & Collected First Sighting Since Guilty Verdict, Marvel Decision

12/19/2023 1:37 PM PT
jonathan majors seen for first time after verdict
Backgrid

Jonathan Majors is looking unbothered after his career was totally turned on its head ... grabbing coffee solo after his guilty verdict and Marvel ouster.

jonathan majors seen for first time after verdict
Backgrid

The actor was spotted Tuesday in New York City for the first time since being found guilty in his criminal trial and subsequently dropped by Disney.

jonathan majors seen for first time after verdict
Backgrid

Jonathan's seemingly unfazed, at least based on the photos, and it's notable he's by his lonesome ... with no Meagan Good in sight after being by his side throughout his NYC assault trial.

THE VERDICT IS IN
TMZ.com

As we reported ... Jonathan was found guilty on 2 of 4 counts after being accused of roughing up his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

3/25/23
WILD CHASE THROUGH THE STREETS
TMZ.com

In all, the actor was convicted of charges of reckless assault and harassment ... and was acquitted of aggravated harassment and intentional assault.

grace jabbari
AP

As for his former gf, Grace Jabbari, whose allegations went to trial, she finally broke her silence ... posting on social media about a non-profit for domestic violence victims.

Grace Jabbari instagram story donation

Grace says she leaned on Sanctuary For Families a lot this year -- the incident with Majors went down in March -- and is asking folks to donate to the cause.

While Jonathan's attorney is signaling an appeal ... Marvel/Disney quickly distanced themselves, booting him from his key role as Marvel's big villain, Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors in New York City
Launch Gallery
Quiet Before the Storm Launch Gallery
Backgrid

One last interesting note ... Majors is out with just one coffee in his hand here, whereas he had 2 last weekend when he was out and about in the middle of his trial.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later