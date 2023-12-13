Jonathan Majors' Coretta Scott King, Michelle Obama Rant Audio Released

Play video content

Jonathan Majors' now-infamous Coretta Scott King/Michelle Obama rant -- which was described in court -- can be heard for the first time in audio, and it's ... interesting.

Audio of Majors berating his ex-girlfriend/accuser Grace Jabbari about how she needed to be more like King and Obama in their own relationship has been released in the massive evidence dump that came out Wednesday ... and like we said, this is one for the ages.

We already knew the general context of what Majors had yelled at Jabbari during this old incident -- which was allowed in as evidence from the prosecution -- but hearing it is something else altogether ... because it can be digested in full, tone included.

We'll let you take a listen, but from what we can make out ... Majors is angry at Jabbari for having gone out with her friends/partying -- something he seems to think can potentially make him look bad considering his high-profile image and his status as an A-list star.

He tells her that she needs to take into account that they're a "unit" ... and think about how Coretta and Michelle stood/stand by their men and how they carried themselves.

Another notable line that Majors drops here ... that he's a "great man," which he repeats.

Jabbari can be heard sniffling during the lecture, and she apologizes throughout as well. Of course, she was also apparently secretly recording Majors.

The revelation of this argument certainly didn't do Majors any favors last week, but now that it's out there in the public for all to hear ... hard to say if it helps or hurts him, big picture.