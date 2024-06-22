Jonathan Majors Delivers Tearful Speech At 2024 Impact Awards

Jonathan Majors was honored Friday night at the Impact Awards for his perseverance after he was convicted of domestic assault last year -- and the actor delivered a moving acceptance speech.

Majors hit the fourth annual "Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards 2024" in Bev Hills with his actress girlfriend, Meagan Good, and a slew of other celebs, including Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B and Sharon Stone.

When motivational speaker Iyanla Vanzant called him to the stage for his "Perseverance Award," Majors stood up before the mic and addressed the star-studded crowd for more than 15 minutes.

Choking back tears, Majors said, “I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings — I acknowledge them.” He then defined "perseverance," which is "persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay."

He also admitted that "the God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted.”

He went on to say that men, particularly Black men, were propped up as superheroes or supervillains, but he came to realize that "I ain’t none of that." He added, "I’m just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony.”

TMZ obtained video of the emotional speech ... showing the tear-eyed actor holding his trophy and thanking the other entertainers in the crowd, including Good. After Majors left the stage, Stone came out and gave him props, telling the audience, "That really touched me so deeply."

Majors has recently overcome some major obstacles. As we reported ... he was convicted of domestic assault and harassment in 2023, which put his acting career on hold. He was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling, but no jail time.