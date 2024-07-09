Meagan Good Says Pals Told Her To Steer Clear of Jonathan Majors

Play video content NBC

Meagan Good is doing good -- in fact, she's never been happier dating Jonathan Majors, despite every friend telling her to steer clear because of his legal troubles.

Speaking on "Today With Hoda and Jenna," Meagan made it clear people can advise her all they want, but at the end of the day, she marches to the beat of her own drum -- insisting she feels a lot of peace in her heart with any decision she makes, and that includes dating JM.

She brings God into it, saying she'll have to answer to him one day ... so she wants to be responsible for all the decisions she makes.

As we've seen, Meagan's put on a united front with Jonathan ... standing by his side during his court appearances amid his legal woes when they started dating, less than a year after finalizing her divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2022.

Clearly, the relationship with Majors is working out big time for Good -- she gushes about how they support and respect each other -- adding overall, the whole thing is downright wonderful.

4/8/24