Jonathan Majors Dancing to 'Not Like Us' At Meagan Good's Movie Premiere

To Kendrick's 'Not Like Us'

Here's Jonathan Majors doing his thang at an after-party for his girlfriend Meagan Good's new movie ... and the guy's a dancing machine when Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss comes on.

Jonathan went off on the dance floor Monday night in New York City, momentarily stealing the spotlight during the premiere bash for Tyler Perry's "Divorce in the Black," which stars Meagan.

Folks who were there whipped out their phones to record Jonathan going HAM to "Not Like Us" ... sure looks like he's having a good time dancing getting in the middle of a group to show off his moves.

Jonathan was obviously there to support Meagan, who stars opposite Cory Hardrict in the new Amazon Prime Video flick.

More footage from the after-party shows Jonathan and Meagan dancing together ... getting down to Fantasia's classic hit, "When I See U." They're embracing and twirling as they lovingly sing the song to one another.

As we reported, Meagan says she's never been happier dating Jonathan, despite her friends telling her to steer clear of him because of his legal issues.

