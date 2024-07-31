Jonathan Majors Bummed Over Robert Downey Jr's Marvel Villain Casting

Play video content TMZ.com

Jonathan Majors is expressing heartbreak after Marvel officially announced Robert Downey Jr. as the franchise's new villain ... pivoting away from his Kang the Conqueror character.

We caught up with the actor in West Hollywood Tuesday, where he explained why the RDJ Dr. Doom news was bittersweet for him. As he put it ... Dr. Doom's introduction into the MCU is pretty cool, but he loved playing Kang -- and so, it's only natural he's bummed about Marvel's redirection.

Though, some fans have felt Jonathan being blacklisted from the MCU has been too harsh of a punishment ... given he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and given no jail time.

Interesting ... RDJ himself did jail time in the '90s after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with a prior conviction, driving under the influence and use of a controlled substance. However, the Oscar winner later received a full pardon in 2015 from then-California Guv. Jerry Brown.

Ezra Miller, who played Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies, similarly kept his superhero job ... though he faced a number of troubling allegations in recent years -- including harassment and grooming.

