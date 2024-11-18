Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Announce Their Engagement

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have a big announcement — they're getting married!

The actor and actress revealed the exciting news during a Sunday night interview with E! News on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

During their chat, the E! reporter asked how they were doing and Meagan bluntly said, "In love," and then confirmed that Jonathan is "the one."

Meagan was also flashing a huge diamond ring on her finger as the happy couple posed for paparazzi photos.

As you know, the two first hooked up in May 2023 around the time of Jonathan's domestic violence arrest involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

A New York trial jury later found Jonathan guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment and he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counseling program.

Throughout the entire legal process, Meagan stuck by Jonathan's side and the pair became inseparable and their relationship blossomed.

Now, they're going to take a walk down the aisle together.