Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Are Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are still together, despite reports to the contrary ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Meagan tells TMZ ... "They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together."

Rumors that Jonathan and Meagan had called it quits have been swirling online in recent days, picking up steam Monday with a segment on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show," when a guest claimed the cute couple was no more.

But we're told it's all BS and there's no truth to the speculation.

The Ebony Power 100 Gala is going down Sunday at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles ... and all eyes will now be on Jonathan and Meagan at the star-studded event.

As we've told you ... Jonathan and Meagan have been dating since May 2023 and she stuck by his side during his legal issues.

They've traveled the world together and gushed about their relationship in the media, and in July, Jonathan told us he was planning to pop the question.