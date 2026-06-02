Mama June's Daughter Jessica Shannon Splits From Wife Shyann McCant

Jessica Shannon's marriage is coming to an end ... 'cause TMZ has learned the reality star and her wife, Shyann McCant, have separated and are heading for divorce.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the former couple split within the last few days after realizing their relationship had run its course. We're told the breakup was mutual and not the result of any one incident ... rather, it was a split both sides saw coming.

Our sources say divorce paperwork has not yet been filed, but the former couple plans to officially begin the process soon.

We're told Jessica has already moved out and is now living with her mom, Mama June, at June's home in Georgia as she navigates the separation.

The breakup comes weeks after viewers watched Jessica and Shyann tie the knot during the Season 8 finale of "Mama June: Family Crisis."

Jessica and Shyann first got together in 2022 and dated for two years before getting engaged in 2024. The couple frequently shared their relationship on social media and discussed plans for expanding their family on the reality series.