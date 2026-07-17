Kai Cenat Sued By Man Claiming Streamer's Security Guard Viciously Assaulted Him

Kai Cenat is being dragged to court by a man who claims the famous streamer's security guard beat him up for no reason.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, a man named Dustin Batista is going after Kai and Lamont Gilbert ... claiming he caught an epic beatdown at the 2025 Dominican Day Parade in New York after coming across Kai and Gilbert.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Batista claims Gilbert "struck, punched, and assaulted" him while acting as Kai's security guard.

The man insists he "did not threaten, attack, provoke, consent to contact with, or otherwise justify the attack."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Batista is suing Gilbert for assault and battery ... and he's going after Kai for vicarious liability and negligent hiring.