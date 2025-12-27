Kai Cenat Announces Breakup with Social Media Star Gabrielle Alayah

Kai Cenat and his girflriend Gabrielle Alayah have broken up ... though she's not letting anyone spread rumors that she was unfaithful.

The streamer announced the news via X Saturday ... sharing a post which is pretty pessimistic about his future love life.

Cenat wrote, "I'm single I will never be in another relationship again."

Fans rushed to the comments section of the post to claim that Alayah cheated on the star ... citing unspecificed online chatter.

Well, Gabrielle's burning down that particular rumor mill ... writing on her Instagram story she's upset people have rushed to paint a false narrative of her after she initiated the split from Kai.

Alayah writes, "I've never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man ... play that sympathetic role somewhere else please."

So, it seem Gabrielle's not happy with the way Kai's presenting their breakup ... even though it doesn't appear he's ever claimed she cheated.