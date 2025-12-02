FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo Gets 'Swatted' During Live Stream

Stable Ronaldo from the FaZe Clan was doing what he does best Tuesday afternoon -- streaming live on social media -- but things went sideways after cops say he became the subject of a "swatting" call in L.A.

LE sources tell TMZ ... the FaZe Clan content house was "swatted" Tuesday, a little before 1 PM, when a caller falsely reported two suspects threw a brick at the Studio City home.

We're told the caller claimed to be Stable Ronaldo, and they told 911 dispatchers they locked themselves in a room but could hear the bogus brick-throwing suspects inside the home.

Our sources say the caller, still posing as Stable Ronaldo, then told dispatchers they were going to check the house to see if the suspects were still inside the home ... and that's when the call ended.

We're told cops pulled up to the home with lights and sirens blaring ... but all officers encountered was FaZe Clan security, who told them Stable Ronaldo was doing a live stream.

Ultimately, cops determined the call was a "swatting" incident.

Play video content TMZ.com