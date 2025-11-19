N3on Fails Lie Detector Test When Asked If He Likes Black People

Play video content YouTube/N3on

N3on took a lie detector test on his YouTube channel that didn't go as well as he'd hoped ... the popular streamer failed when he was asked if he liked Black people.

Flanked by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, fellow streamer Adin Ross, former NFL star Antonio Brown and comedian/rapper BenDaDonnn, N3on fielded questions from his buds in front of a stoic polygraph tester in the video posted Tuesday.

Like every lie detector test, it started out simple ... "Are you an Indian?" Adin asked. "Yes," N3on answered, as he is ethnically so. Easy enough ... right?

Then, BenDaDonnn -- who is Black -- STANDS UP to ask ... "Do you not like Black people?"

To which N3on responds, "I love 'em." But Adin reminded N3on he has to respond with a "yes" or "no." "Do you like Black people?" Adin asked him point-blank.

N3on answered, "Yes" ... before turning to the tester, who gave a big thumbs down, indicating he was lying.

N3on LOST it. "No! That looks so bad!" he screamed while everyone else burst out laughing. Even the tester cracked a smile. Ben quipped, "That's the clip of the day ... I'm outta here!"