Kick Streamer N3on's House Swatted While Streaming, Says He Has To Move Out Now

Kick streamer N3on ended up in handcuffs with his fellow roommates and content creators after they got swatted during their 24/7 live stream ... and now they have to find a new place to live.

N3on -- who is super popular with the Gen Z crowd -- tells TMZ ... they were sleeping when cops showed up, and they were still barely waking up when they found themselves outside on the sidewalk in cuffs.

The crew is live streaming 24/7 for 30 days on Kick -- a sort of reality show similar to "Big Brother" -- and N3on says they know the person who swatted them ... and claims they're demanding money, which N3on says he won't pay.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a call came in around 9 AM Tuesday as a possible shooting/domestic violence report, but responding LAPD officers determined it was BS and simply a swatting call.

N3on's been on this live stream for the past 6 days generating hundreds of millions of views ... mostly filming from this home ... but he says the landlord is now kicking them out as a result of the police response and all the drama, so they're going to camp out and keep streaming ... swatter be damned.