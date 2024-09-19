FaZe Clan Swatted During Subathon Stream ... Cops Say 911 Caller Falsely Claimed Murder

Play video content TMZSports.com

Several members of the famous FaZe Clan esports organization were the latest victims of swatting on Thursday ... when cops showed up to their house guns-drawn after receiving a 911 call regarding a double murder.

TMZ Sports is told officers rushed to the streamers' Los Angeles home around 2:30 PM PT ... after a man claiming to be 60 years old stated he killed his mother and brother -- but someone was still breathing inside the residence.

Play video content

The caller gave the operator the same location FaZe Clan was holding their current "subathon" -- which is a long-term event streamers participate in to boost subscribers.

In fact, the cameras were rolling when cops made it to their place ... and shouting could be heard before they muted the stream.

We're told the responding officers naturally took the call seriously ... doing the lights and sirens treatment with an ambulance in tow as they made their way to the home.

Once on the scene, cops held up their weapons as they approached the front door ... and called over a megaphone to have anyone inside come out one by one.

The members inside -- including popular personality Adapt -- fully cooperated and were handcuffed as soon as they made it out of the house.

After a search of the home, cops obviously didn't find anything out of the ordinary ... and explained to the FaZe guys what had happened. They then took a swatting report.