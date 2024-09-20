FaZe Clan House Protected From Future Swatting After False 911 Call

The FaZe Clan won't have to worry about their subathon getting interrupted by the cops again ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the house that got swatted this week has been placed on a special location list to prevent similar issues in the future.

As we previously reported, cops and an ambulance rushed to the esports organization's current L.A. HQ after receiving a disturbing 911 call on Thursday ... when a man claiming to be 60 years old stated he killed his mother and brother -- and someone was still breathing inside the residence.

Play video content TMZSports.com

After checking everything out, law enforcement determined it was all a disgusting prank ... and all the streamers in the house were free to go about their day.

TMZ Sports is told law enforcement has since established a contact at the residence ... so if any other calls come in at that location moving forward, they'll be able to touch base and confirm whether or not the service request is bogus.

Given Thursday's incident, the house is now on law enforcement's radar ... so they're fully aware it's a possible target for swatting in the future.

It's become quite the nasty trend over the years ... as famous people -- especially streamers -- have fallen victim to swatting, resulting in unexpected visits from the 5-0.

Play video content