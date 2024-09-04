Florida Couple Sues Orlando Police Department Over SWAT Raid

Play video content

A couple in Florida is suing the Orlando Police Department for what they say was a bogus SWAT raid at their home, stemming from false allegations of child porn ... and they say cops kept their baby for hours in a soiled diaper.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Christian and Laurie Ann Campbell claim OPD raided their home back in August 2020 based on false info that they were child molesters.

TMZ obtained video of the raid, and there's a massive police response ... and the sheer number of officers involved here is almost comical.

Footage shows a handcuffed Christian being detained in a chair on the front lawn ... and he's having a hard time understanding what's going on ... later claiming in his suit the cops had the wrong guy and they mounted a massive raid over claims of nonexistent child pornography.

Laurie Ann is detained in the video too, along with the couple's dog ... and they claim cops stopped her on the way to the vet for emergency treatment ... and their dog died shortly thereafter.

What's more, the couple claims the cops came busting in bright and early before they could even change their 18-month-old out of a dirty, overnight diaper ... and the kid was forced to stay in the dirty draws for hours ... to the point where their entire outfit became soaked in urine.

The couple also says cops falsely told their neighbors they were child molesters ... and they say the raid embarrassed them in public.

They're being repped by Ariel Mitchell and are going after the cops for $10 million.