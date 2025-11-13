Antonio Brown Released From County Jail, Exit W/ Attorney Caught On Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Antonio Brown is once again a free man -- at least for the time being -- the former NFL star posted bond and was released from county jail in Miami ... and TMZ Sports has video of AB leaving, flanked by his attorney.

37-year-old Brown had been in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County since Tuesday evening ... when he was escorted by plane from another jail in New Jersey.

AB went before a judge for the first time on Wednesday morning, and bond was set at $25k. Brown also agreed to be placed on a minimally restrictive house arrest, wear an ankle monitor, and steer clear of the alleged victim.

Nearly 24 hours later, Brown posted, and was released, walking out side by side with his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, a moment that was captured on video.

AB was clearly no fan of the accommodations behind bars -- before getting into a car and leaving, he stopped at a food truck for a beverage.

Despite not currently being locked up, Brown's troubles aren't behind him. AB is facing a second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon charge for his role in a May brawl at an Adin Ross boxing event in South Florida.

Antonio is accused of trying to shoot and kill a former friend turned rival at the event.