Antonio Brown Appears In FL Court For First Time Since Arrest, Bond Set At $25K

Appears In Florida Court For First Time Since Arrest

Antonio Brown stood in a Florida courtroom Wednesday morning for the first time since his arrest for attempted murder ... where the judge ruled the former NFL star can walk free ahead of his trial, as long as he has bond money.

AB, rocking a red prison jumpsuit, was present in the Miami-Dade courthouse as the judge set bail at $25,000 ... and ordered he be put on the most lax form of house arrest (level 3). Brown will have to wear an ankle monitor.

The former Steelers superstar was also ordered to steer clear of the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu.

Brown must also hand over his passport.

The hearing marked the first time Antonio stood before a Florida court on the second-degree attempted murder charge ... which stems from a brawl at an Adin Ross boxing event in May.

Zul, an apparent former friend of AB, alleged the 37-year-old snapped at the event, and tried to shoot and kill him with a handgun.

In June, an arrest warrant was issued, but AB wasn't in the country.

That changed last week when Brown was extradited from the United Arab Emirates and sent to New Jersey, where he spent a few days, before flying back to the Sunshine State with police escorts on Tuesday.

Antonio's lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, argued AB wasn't intending to flee anyone ... and simply went to Dubai for business, pointing out it was before the arrest warrant was issued.

Brown has maintained that he was trying to protect himself, a claim echoed by his attorney in a statement provided to TMZ Sports on Monday.