Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder at Miami Boxing Event

Law enforcement sources tell us authorities in Miami-Dade County, Florida are seeking to arrest the former NFL wide receiver on a charge of attempted murder stemming from a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in May.

We covered the incident -- AB was briefly detained by police following an intense dust-up involving a gun at Adin Ross' Brand Risk kickboxing event just over a month ago.

Video obtained by TMZ shows him getting into a physical altercation with men he claimed tried to jump him and steal his jewelry ... and another clip shows him fleeing the scene with what appears to be a gun in his hand -- before clear gunshots are heard ripping through the air.

Zül-Qarnaįn subsequently told TMZ Sports he was one of the men involved in the scuffle with Antonio ... further claiming he unloaded some bullets right at him -- with kids around during the incident.

Now, David Ovalle of the Washington Post is reporting an unnamed victim met with law enforcement and claimed AB opened fire at him following the physical altercation, which prompted the warrant for his arrest.

David also reports the warrant will require a $10,000 bond and require the sports star to remain under house arrest pending trial.

TMZ reached out to a rep for Antonio for comment ... so far, no word back.