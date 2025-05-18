Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Antonio Brown Fired Gunshots Outside Adin Ross Boxing Event, Zül-Qarnaįn Says

Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu Antonio Brown Fired Gun At Me ... Outside Adin Ross Event

Published
WHAT ROBBERY???
Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu says he's the guy on video scuffling with Antonio Brown outside the Adin Ross boxing event in Miami ... and he claims Antonio went to grab a gun and shot at him.

Zül-Qarnaįn tells TMZ ... AB squeezed off a couple shots during Friday night's incident, and there were kids around when the former NFL player pulled the trigger.

SHOTS RINGING OUT

Video appears to show Antonio running through a crowd with a gun in his left hand, and you see him turn a corner and raise his arm before multiple gun shots ring out.

GUNSHOTS RING OUT
Zül-Qarnaįn says AB definitely had a gun in his hand, because he claims they got into a second scuffle and fought over the firearm.

Antonio ended up being detained by police and released ... and he says he was fighting off some alleged attempted robbers.

START OF THE SCUFFLE
Zül-Qarnaįn is calling BS though ... he says the guys in the video fighting him were all on AB and Adin's teams ... and there was no robbery attempt whatsoever.

Antonio hasn't addressed the alleged gun but Zül-Qarnaįn is pointing the finger here.

These guys have a history, as Zül-Qarnaįn explains ... and he's got a message for AB.

