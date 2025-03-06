Antonio Brown Says He's Performing at Fyre Festival 2

Play video content TMZSports.com

Here's further proof Fyre Fest 2 is officially on ... Antonio Brown says he's been booked to perform at the event.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar -- who's turned into quite the rapper since he last suited up for an NFL team -- announced Thursday he's signed on to hit the stage at the newest Billy McFarland venture.

Antonio Brown had the crowd HYPE for his Rolling Loud performance 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/OzJZsw5PBX — 808s & Car Shakes Radio (@808sRadio) March 8, 2023 @808sRadio

Brown, whose song "Put That S*** On" went viral back in 2022, promised in a video obtained by TMZ Sports that he'll entertain the masses at the newest iteration of Fyre Fest in Mexico when it all kicks off on May 30.

"Be there or be square," he said, before adding, "and make sure you put that s*** on."

McFarland first teased a second Fyre Festival back in 2022 ... and in September 2024, he revealed it'd all go down in the Spring of 2025. Recent reports, though, indicated it might all be a farce ... with some claiming the Isla Mujeres tourism board in Mexico had denied having any knowledge of McFarland's plans.

But McFarland rebuked those allegations in an Instagram vid Tuesday ... adamantly explaining everything is moving forward despite the noise.

"Fyre Fest 2 is real," he insisted.

Billy McFarland

Sources close to the operation told us Thursday there are multiple other acts in addition to Brown who have accepted deals to sing at the event. They also told us most of the talent has agreed to lead experiences for festival-goers away from the stage -- including taking fans on whale shark excursions and leading MMA training sessions.

We're also told there are plans for festival VIPs to go on ATV adventures and compete in beach football activities with AB.