DNC Rips Donald Trump For Working with Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland

The Democratic National Committee is taking shots at Donald Trump for working with Fyre Festival honcho Billy McFarland, saying convicted felons flock together.

Here's the deal ... Rolling Stone reports Billy is helping connect Trump with different rappers to boost his campaign and "court Black voters."

Billy, of course, is famous for his failed Fyre Fest a couple years back in the Bahamas -- a disaster that landed him behind bars for wire fraud and sparked a couple documentaries about the festival.

DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd tells TMZ ... "There is nothing more on brand for a convicted felon like Donald Trump than recruiting another convicted felon to join his campaign just in time for the Republican National Convention, which is shaping up to be just as much of a dumpster fire as Fyre Fest."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Billy, the DNC says he's "joining a long list of fraudsters working for Trump's campaign to rip off the American people."

The Republican National Convention is next week in Milwaukee and the DNC is coming out swinging already, telling us ... "While Trump wants to disparage the beautiful city of Milwaukee and lie about his law and order agenda, next week he'll be the one responsible for flooding the city with convicted con artists and convicts."

Among the rappers RS says Billy is connecting with Trump ... Detroit's Icewear Vezzo and Peezy, plus Brooklyn's Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow.