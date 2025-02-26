Billy McFarland Says Fyre Festival 2 Artists Confirmed, but He Won't Announce

Play video content TMZ.com

Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland is gearing up for his big music-event comeback -- but it looks like he’s still playing with fire ... and not exactly going all out to erase the scorch marks of the OG disaster.

Billy was all smiles on "TMZ Live" Wednesday, casually brushing off the fact that he’s asking people to drop thousands of dollars on tickets -- without even announcing anyone in the lineup for this summer's Fyre Fest 2.

You gotta check out the video -- 'cause when Charles pointed out that not having artists was a huge problem the first time around, Billy didn’t flinch. Instead, he spun it into a flex, bragging the event this time is already making waves without revealing the roster.

Charles wasn’t buying it … reminding Billy that last time, he literally went to prison for almost 4 years over the same issue. That’s when Billy got a tiny bit serious -- saying the big difference this time is there’s an actual festival company running the show.

He then insists there are performers, and they'll be announced "professionally" in due time, but when we pressed for just one name, or even a hint, his clue was cryptic -- saying "she's" a "current" DJ who'll be leading a whale shark excursion by day and then hitting the stage at night. Any guesses?

All in all, it’s a pretty bizarre interview. While most would steer clear of something that landed them in major legal trouble, Billy says he's grateful for a do-over when Fyre Fest 2 goes down in Mexico, from May 30–June 2.